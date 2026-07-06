Akasa Air plans to fly under UDAN scheme, targets 30% capacity growth: CEO Vinay Dube

New Delhi:

Akasa Air is planning to launch services under the government's regional air connectivity scheme 'UDAN' or 'Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik'. Vinay Dube, CEO of the airline, which completes 4 years of commercial flight service next month, said that aircraft are joining its fleet at a steady, predictable pace. The company has taken delivery of 9 new Boeing 737 Max aircraft so far this year and has ordered a total of 226 aircraft; the remaining 186 aircraft are expected to join the fleet by the end of 2032. Currently, Akasa Air serves 28 domestic and 7 international destinations.

Targets 30% growth in the current financial year

The airline aims to increase its capacity by 30 per cent in the current financial year and by 30-40 per cent over the next four to five years. Speaking to PTI, Vinay Dube said the company plans to participate in the "UDAN" scheme and will decide after studying all the routes.

It should be noted that on July 4, the central government introduced a revised version of the 'UDAN' (Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik) scheme to provide affordable air services to the public and connect unserved or underserved destinations. Launched in October 2016, the scheme has so far operationalised 669 routes.

Company uses only one type of aircraft.

On the question of joining the ATF Price Stabilisation Fund and the Emergency Loan Guarantee Scheme, Dube said the company is studying the terms of both initiatives before making a final decision. Regarding strategy, he said no company can remain stagnant. However, for now, Akasa Air will stick to a single aircraft type and single-class model.

Dube said the global aviation industry is currently facing supply chain disruptions and engine-related issues, causing delays in aircraft deliveries. A few years back, there was a slowdown in aircraft deliveries, which also resulted in Akasa Air having more staff than aircraft in its fleet.

Akasa Air has over 5,000 employees, including 850 pilots.

He said Akasa Air employs more than 5,000 people, including over 850 pilots. Dube said the loss-making airline will achieve a profit on earnings before tax (EBITDA) for the period from September 2025 to March 2026.

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