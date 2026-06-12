Airport, industrial parks and GCCs fuel up to 5x rise in property values around Jewar

New Delhi:

Cities such as Dubai, Singapore, and Istanbul witnessed sustained economic growth not merely because of enhanced connectivity, but because airports became focal points around which industries, commercial districts, and employment hubs flourished. A similar transformation appears to be unfolding around Jewar. The upcoming Noida International Airport, coupled with the rapid development of industrial parks, logistics hubs, manufacturing clusters, and growing interest from Global Capability Centres (GCCs), is steadily reshaping the economic landscape of the Noida-Greater Noida-Yamuna Expressway region. Together, these developments are expanding the area's appeal beyond real estate, positioning it as an emerging centre for investment, employment, and long-term urban growth.

The economic impact of this convergence is already becoming visible. Improved connectivity through the airport is strengthening the region's attractiveness for industries dependent on efficient supply chains and global access. At the same time, policy support, infrastructure investments, and the availability of large land parcels are encouraging manufacturing, warehousing, data centre development, and GCC expansion. As businesses establish operations in the corridor, residential demand and social infrastructure are growing alongside them, creating a self-reinforcing cycle of economic activity.

According to Manoj Gaur, CMD, Gaurs Group, airports alone don't build cities; it is the ecosystem they unlock that does.

"Noida International Airport has sparked the momentum, and now the big initiatives, industrial parks, institutional infrastructure, and developments like the upcoming Leather Manufacturing Park, Toy Park, Electronic City etc are what will sustain and scale it. MNCs like Microsoft, Tech Mahindra, Escorts, etc., investing in the vicinity are further reinforcing this confidence. Together, these factors are reshaping buyer sentiment along the Yamuna Expressway belt, driving demand for larger homes, integrated communities, and premium developments. If the government delivers on its vision, nothing can stop this region from becoming India's answer to Dubai or Singapore,” Gaur said.

North India's most significant growth corridors

The Noida-Yamuna belt is increasingly emerging as one of North India's most significant growth corridors. Its strategic location connecting Noida, Greater Noida, the Yamuna Expressway, and western Uttar Pradesh is helping attract both domestic and international investment. The combined influence of the airport, industrial development, and expanding corporate presence is gradually transforming the region from a peripheral destination into a major economic hub.

Value appreciation of up to 5x

As per the report titled ‘Runway to Realty: How Noida International Airport is Reshaping Realty’ by SquareYards, apartment prices have nearly tripled over the past five years, while plot values have risen by an average of 1.5x. Select micro-markets witnessed property value appreciation of up to 5x, reflecting strong investor confidence driven by infrastructure creation, industrial expansion, and growing employment opportunities. Supported by improvements in livability and economic activity, this growth trend is projected to continue, with both plot and apartment values likely to rise by 28 per cent and 22 per cent, respectively, over the next two years.

The ripple effect is increasingly visible across the Noida Expressway and Yamuna Expressway corridors. Improved metro connectivity, expanding road networks, the upcoming airport, and the emergence of industrial and corporate ecosystems have strengthened buyer confidence and accelerated end-user demand. What was once viewed primarily as a transit corridor is now being seen as a destination where people can live, work, and build businesses, supported by a growing ecosystem of employment, infrastructure, and urban amenities.

As a result, demand on these corridors is gradually shifting toward larger homes, branded residences, and premium lifestyle-led developments, reflecting their broader evolution.

“The growth along the Yamuna Expressway has been phenomenal ever since the advent of the Noida International Airport. What we are experiencing right now is something beyond just the hike in property prices, which can be felt on the ground. Manufacturing units, logistics parks and warehousing facilities are being set up, creating jobs and drawing more people to the area. Sectors such as 22A are currently witnessing a rush by NRIs, entrepreneurs and CXOs for luxurious apartments and penthouses. This synergy of connectivity, job opportunities and facilities required to sustain one’s lifestyle can potentially ensure that this becomes one of the most vibrant real estate markets in North India,” said Sahil Agrawal, CEO, Nimbus Realty.

Moreover, the impact of airport-led urbanisation also extends well beyond residential real estate. As economic activity deepens around high-connectivity corridors, demand naturally rises for hospitality, retail, entertainment, logistics infrastructure, data centres, and office ecosystems such as GCCs. These developments gradually reshape migration patterns and accelerate the need for integrated urban planning, where commercial, residential, and social infrastructure evolve together rather than in isolation.

“What was once considered a peripheral stretch is now rapidly transforming into one of NCR’s most promising growth corridors. The Noida International Airport has been a major trigger, but it's the combined effect of infrastructure, policy push, and investor interest that’s truly setting the pace. The scale of planned economic activity around Jewar is drawing attention from both HNIs and NRI investors who are looking at long-term asset appreciation. As developers, we see this as a window of opportunity where modern infrastructure meets future-ready urban planning,” Salil Kumar, Director- Marketing and Business Management, CRC Group, concluded.

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