32 airports closed: IndiGo offers free cancellation, relief flights to affected passengers - Details

New Delhi:

Thirty-two airports across northern and western India are closed for all civilian flight operations until May 15. The airports are closed as the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) cited operational reasons linked to the military standoff between India and Pakistan. Amid this, IndiGo has come forward to support its customers. The low-cost airline said that customers who were scheduled to fly into or out of the impacted airports will be allowed free cancellation, and they may choose to travel from our to another nearby airport without any additional charges.

“We understand the uncertainty this situation may have caused and want to assure you that our team is here to help. Change and cancellation fees are being waived for bookings made during this period,” said IndiGo.

“This flexibility is available across our network for eligible bookings. We are also planning to operate relief flights to support stranded passengers and will share updates as these plans are confirmed,” the airline added.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Airport has issued a passenger advisory and said that there may be adjustments to flight schedules and air travellers may have to face a longer wait time at security checkpoints.

Here's what the passenger advisory said:

Stay updated through their respective airline's communication channels.

Adhere to prescribed guidelines for cabin and check-in baggage.

Arrive well in advance to accommodate possible security delays.

Extend full cooperation to airline and security personnel for efficient facilitation.

Verify flight status via the airline or the official Delhi Airport website.

"We strongly advise all passengers to depend exclusively on official updates for accurate information and to refrain from circulating unverified content," the Delhi Airport added.

Here's the full list of affected airports: