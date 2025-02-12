Delhi airport proposes varying fees: Air travel to be costlier for these passengers - Full details

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) is operated by DIAL.

Some air travellers travelling to and from Delhi Airport could soon have to pay extra as Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has proposed varying User Development Fee (UDF). According to the available information, the DIAL - the consortium led by GMR group - has proposed different user fees for economy and business class passengers of international flights as well as for peak and off-peak hours.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) is operated by DIAL. Loss-making DIAL has proposed these changes in its tariff for the fourth control period starting from April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2029.

How much you will have to pay?

For international embarking economy class passengers, the UDF proposed varies from Rs 430 to Rs 810 and for business class fliers, the amount ranges from Rs 860 to Rs 1,620.

The UDF mooted is Rs 810 for each economy class passenger for the first two years - 2025-26 and 2026-27 - and then Rs 430 for 2027-28 and 2028-29, as per the proposal submitted to the Airport Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA).

For international disembarking economy class passengers, the fee proposed is Rs 280 per person for the first two years and Rs 150 for the last two years of the 2025-2029 control period.

In the case of disembarking business class passengers, the UDF suggested is Rs 570 per person for 2025-26 and 2026-27, and Rs 300 per person for 2027-28 and 2028-29.

For domestic embarking fliers, the fee proposed ranges from Rs 315 to 610 per person during peak hours, according to DIAL.

With respect to domestic disembarking passengers, the fee proposed is in the range of Rs 115-210 per person during peak hours.

Peak hours at the airport

Generally, the timings of 0500 hours to 0855 hours and 1700 to 2055 hours are the peak hours at the airport.

When contacted, a DIAL spokesperson on Tuesday said the tariff proposal will be discussed in the upcoming stakeholders' meeting as part of the regulatory process.

In a letter to AERA earlier this month, DIAL said it is expected to record a loss of more than Rs 1,500 crore in the current financial year.