Air India's big makeover begins: First Boeing 787 sent to the US for upgrade - Check details The refurbishment programme comes against the backdrop of past criticism revolving around the outdated interiors of the Air India fleet.

Mumbai:

The Tata Group has kickstarted the modernisation of its Air India fleet as the first aircraft entered the hangar in late July 2025, according to Aviation A2Z. In what comes as a long-awaited refurbishment programme of its Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet, it is a USD 400 million upgrade that will cater to 40 wide-body aircraft, including Boeing 787-8s and 777s, as well as 27 Airbus A320neo narrow-body jets.

While the upgradation of the narrow-body segment of its fleet is also underway, with A320neos already refurbished, Air India has shifted its focus to the Dreamliners.

Here's What The Overhaul Process Includes

The overhaul process will include redesigning cabins, which feature business class equipped with lie-flat beds, a unique premium economy offering as per the standards of Indian carriers, along with refreshed economy seating.

The process will also involve internal enhancements such as using new carpets, enhancing seat fabrics, improvement in lighting, updated branding, and other facilities including lavatories. Once integrated, these features will ensure that the fleet aligns with the standards of Air India’s new Airbus A350s.

Doubts Regarding Timely Completion

Notably, due to the current pace with which the work is progressing, as only one aircraft, VT-ANT, is being worked upon, doubts emerge regarding its completion on time.

Maintaining this schedule across 40 wide-body aircraft appears highly ambitious, given the ongoing impetus on safety inspections and fleet reallocations. These considerations are likely to strain resources over the next two years.

Air India Adjusting Fleet Deployment

Thus, to sustain operations, Air India has been adjusting its fleet deployment by using leased aircraft from Delta and deploying retrofitted jets on major international routes such as Delhi–New York and Mumbai–London.

For years, passengers have been seeking a premium experience on par with global standards—and now, with Air India’s Dreamliner retrofits in progress, that vision appears to be finally coming to life.