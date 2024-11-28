Thursday, November 28, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Business
  4. Air India optimises five key domestic metro routes post-merger with Vistara

Air India optimises five key domestic metro routes post-merger with Vistara

Air India now offers more than 1,000 weekly flights (round trips) on these key routes- 56x daily on Delhi-Mumbai, 36x daily on Delhi-Bengaluru, 24x daily on Delhi-Hyderabad, 22x daily on Mumbai-Bengaluru, and 18x daily on Mumbai-Hyderabad.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Published : Nov 28, 2024 8:28 IST, Updated : Nov 28, 2024 8:30 IST
Air India optimises five key domestic metro routes, air india merger with Vistara, delhi, mumbai, be
Image Source : PTI (FILE) An Air India Express plane.

Post Vistara-integration, national carrier Air India on Wednesday (November 27) announced an optimisation of its domestic route network that will prioritise deployment of its best narrowbody cabin products on five key metro-to-metro routes, beginning December 1.

This will see all flights between select metro cities operated with erstwhile Vistara A320-series aircraft offering business, premium economy and economy class.

The five routes are as follows-

  1. Delhi and Mumbai
  2. Delhi and Bengaluru
  3. Delhi and Hyderabad
  4. Mumbai and Bengaluru
  5. Mumbai and Hyderabad

These flights will operate with ‘AI’-prefixed four-digit flight numbers beginning with ‘2’, such as AI2999 from Delhi to Mumbai.

“The merger of Vistara into Air India has unlocked many new opportunities to improve our customer offering. By combining the strengths of both full-service carriers, we are able to consolidate our best narrowbody offering on routes where there is desire for a high-frequency, full-service product,” said Campbell Wilson, CEO and Managing Director, Air India.

“We will progressively expand the coverage to more routes as Air India inducts new aircraft and completes the retrofit of our legacy narrowbody fleet during 2025,” Wilson added.

According to the latest data by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), in the month of October, Air India, including Air India Express, recorded a market share of 19.4 per cent, while Vistara, which has now merged into Air India, accounted for 9.1 per cent market share. 

Related Stories
Air India flight on Delhi-Indore-Mumbai route receives bomb threat, FIR registered

Air India flight on Delhi-Indore-Mumbai route receives bomb threat, FIR registered

Air India cancels over 60 flights on India-US routes between November and December, here's why

Air India cancels over 60 flights on India-US routes between November and December, here's why

Air India: Ammunition cartridge found on seat pocket on Dubai-Delhi flight

Air India: Ammunition cartridge found on seat pocket on Dubai-Delhi flight

Vistara ground staff bids emotional farewell to final flight after merger with Air India | WATCH

Vistara ground staff bids emotional farewell to final flight after merger with Air India | WATCH

Vistara-Air India merger comes into effect: How many planes does Tata Group have? Know everything

Vistara-Air India merger comes into effect: How many planes does Tata Group have? Know everything

Air India, Indigo cancel Delhi-Bali flights due to volcanic eruption in Indonesia

Air India, Indigo cancel Delhi-Bali flights due to volcanic eruption in Indonesia

First delayed, then scheduled and ultimately cancelled: Air India fliers' horrid tale

First delayed, then scheduled and ultimately cancelled: Air India fliers' horrid tale

Mumbai: Body of Air India pilot found in Andheri, boyfriend arrested for abetting suicide

Mumbai: Body of Air India pilot found in Andheri, boyfriend arrested for abetting suicide

The national carrier said it will continue to operate one widebody flight each between Delhi and Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad using its Boeing 777 or Airbus A350 aircraft, which will have ‘AI’-prefixed three-digit flight numbers.

Earlier this month, the Air India Group completed operational integration and legal merger between Air India and Vistara. Post-merger, Air India Group will operate a combined fleet of 300 aircraft covering 55 domestic and 48 international destinations, with 312 routes and 8,300 flights per week. The collective staff strength now stands at over 30,000.

(With inputs from Anamika Gaur) 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Business News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement