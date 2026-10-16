Air India, IndiGo extend cancellation of Saudi Arabia flights until late October, check dates

Amid worsening security conditions and escalating conflict, major Indian carriers, Air India and IndiGo, have announced a further extension of flight suspensions to Saudi Arabia. IndiGo has cancelled flights to Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and Medina until October 24, 2026, while Air India has extended suspensions to and from Riyadh, Dammam, and Jeddah until October 20. Sharing the details on social media platform X, IndiGo said it made the decision after assessing the evolving situation in Saudi Arabia. The airline is notifying affected passengers through the contact details provided at the time of their booking.

Akasa Air too extends suspension

Akasa Air has also extended the suspension of flights to and from Riyadh until October 24 and flights to Jeddah until October 21, citing the security situation. The company said it is continuously monitoring the situation in the region.

Air India extends cancellations till October 20

Air India announced on October 16 that flights to Riyadh, Dammam, and Jeddah would be cancelled until October 20 due to the changing situation in Saudi Arabia. According to the airline, passenger and crew safety is its top priority. The company is assessing the situation to ensure a safe resumption of operations. Previously, Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo, and Akasa Air had announced flight cancellations until October 17. Some airlines have now extended this period.

Passengers to refund and option to reschedule

IndiGo and Akasa Air have announced relief for affected passengers. According to Akasa Air, passengers can receive a full refund, credited to the original form of payment within seven days. They can also reschedule their travel dates without additional fees. Air India has also announced a full refund for affected passengers.

Flights affected due to security situation

Security concerns have risen following recent attacks in Saudi Arabia. Reports indicate that Riyadh airport was also attacked. Airlines are constantly reviewing their flight schedules amid reports of drone and missile attacks in the region.

Last week, the airlines had temporarily suspended services to Riyadh in the wake of attacks at the city's airport reportedly by Houthi militants. The hostilities between the Iran-backed Houthi group and Saudi Arabia have escalated, as there have been attacks with armed drones and missiles.

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