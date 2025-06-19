Air India flight rescheduled or cancelled? Here's how to track your refund The decision comes in the wake of the fatal crash of the London Gatwick-bound Boeing 787-8 plane soon after takeoff from Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025.

New Delhi:

Multiple Air India flights have been cancelled recently due to varied reasons and enhanced checks of its Dreamliner fleet. According to reports, Air India has announced a 15 per cent cut in international flights, which will be effective until mid-July. The decision comes in the wake of the fatal crash of the London Gatwick-bound Boeing 787-8 plane soon after takeoff from Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025. The airline has recently seen operational disruptions, with at least 83 international flights cancelled over the last six days.

All but one of the 242 passengers and crew on board the place and another 29 persons, including five MBBS students, on the ground were killed when the aircraft crashed into the nearby campus of the medical college in Meghaninagar area and burst into flames, moments after it took off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

In case of flight cancellation or rescheduling, here's how you can track the flight refund.

Track Your Refund Status Of Your Flight

Step 1: Visit the airline’s website https://www.airindia.com/in/en/contact-us/customer-support-portal/refund...

Step 2: Click on ‘status check on pending refund’

Step 3: Enter the details and submit

How do you request a refund for an Air India flight?

To initiate a refund request, visit the Air India website's manage booking section and select the refund option.

For a refund of tickets issued by the Air India city booking or airport office, kindly contact your nearest Air India reservation office.

Alternatively, if you purchased the ticket from a travel agent or any other online portal, you need to contact the respective agent’s office for a refund.

Till When Can One Apply For Refund?

You can request a refund up to two years from when your flight ticket was issued. Air India generally processes refund requests in 7 to 10 business days.