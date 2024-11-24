Air India Express increases flight operations from three northeast destinations

Follow us on Image Source : AIR INDIA EXPRESS (X) Air India Express flight.

Low-cost airline Air India Express has announced an increase in flight operations from three major destinations in the northeast- Guwahati, Agartala and Imphal- as part of its winter schedule.

This is part of the airlines’ expansion of winter services across the country, it said in a statement. Air India Express has increased its operations to 106 weekly flights from 63 last winter, from Guwahati.

It provides direct connectivity to eight domestic destinations-

Agartala Bengaluru Chennai Delhi Hyderabad Imphal Jaipur Kolkata

The airline also provides one-stop connectivity to 18 domestic destinations and six international destinations from Guwahati.

Since adding Agartala as a station in September 2024, the airline has increased its flights from 14 to 21 weekly and connects two destinations- Guwahati and Kolkata- directly.

It also offers one-stop connectivity from Agartala to 11 domestic destinations.

“The expansion not only facilitates easier travel for those wishing to explore North East but also strengthens Guwahati’s role as a vital link with the rest of the country,” Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Ankur Garg said.

“With our fleet now exceeding 90 aircraft and rapidly growing, we are well-positioned to support the evolving needs of emerging Indian cities,” he added.