Air India, Air India Express to launch 166 flights from Patna for Diwali, Chhath Puja, check details

Patna:

Air India and Air India Express on Tuesday announced launch of 166 weekly flights to and from Patna to meet the surging festive demand around Diwali and Chhath Puja. These flights will be launched from October 15, 2025.

The airlines said that the additional flights will be launched from Patna to Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. While Air India will operate 114 flights and the Air India Express said it will fly 52 flights during the festive season.

Know all about Air India flights from Patna

Air India will operate these flights from 15 October to 2 November 2025:

38 additional flights between Delhi and Patna



38 additional flights between Mumbai and Patna



38 additional flights between Bengaluru and Patna.

Air India Express will operate these flights from 22 October to 3 November 2025:

26 additional flights between Delhi and Patna



26 additional flights between Bengaluru and Patna

These additional flights supplement Air India’s current schedule of 42 weekly flights to Patna from Delhi and Mumbai, alongside 14 weekly flights operated by Air India Express to Patna from Delhi and Bengaluru, significantly enhancing connectivity for travellers during this peak period.

Additional flights to boost connectivity

The additional flights significantly boost connectivity to Patna, facilitating more convenient travel for travellers visiting their loved ones during the festive season.

Air India and Air India Express flights to and from Patna also enable seamless connections via Delhi, Mumbai or Bengaluru to and from other parts of the country as well as to destinations in the Middle East and Europe.

Bookings for additional flights are open for passengers

Bookings for the additional flights are open on the official websites and mobile apps of Air India and Air India Express, the airlines’ 24x7 contact centres, city and airport ticketing offices, and through travel agents worldwide.