Air India accelerates fleet transformation: Widebody, narrowbody retrofit programmes take flight Beyond cabin upgrades, Air India is also prioritising operational reliability. All 26 B787‑8 aircraft will undergo advanced avionics enhancements and critical component replacements to meet the latest industry benchmarks.

New Delhi:

Air India has taken significant steps forward in its ambitious USD 400 million fleet upgrade, launching a comprehensive retrofit programme to deliver a world-class flying experience and bolster operational reliability across its domestic and international network. The star of Air India’s retrofit initiative is the modernization of its legacy Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner fleet. In July 2025, the first of 26 Dreamliners (VT-ANT) was flown to Boeing’s Victorville, California facility, marking the start of the widebody retrofit journey.

Widebody revamp underway

A second aircraft is set to join in October 2025, with both jets expected to return to commercial service by December 2025. The entire B787-8 retrofit, now scheduled for completion by mid-2027, will bring brand-new interiors featuring a sophisticated three-class layout: Business Class, Premium Economy, and Economy. Passengers will enjoy new seats in each cabin, state-of-the-art inflight entertainment systems, plush carpeting, upgraded lavatories, refreshed galleys, and premium soft furnishings- all reflecting Air India’s latest customer experience standards.

B777 upgrades set for 2027

Retrofit efforts will also extend to Air India’s Boeing 777-300ER fleet starting in early 2027. Thirteen B777-300ERs will undergo transformation, a process now slated to finish by October 2028. The slightly adjusted timeline is the result of ongoing global supply chain constraints.

Enhancing reliability through technology

Beyond aesthetics, Air India is committed to boosting reliability. Each of the 26 B787-8s will receive advanced avionics and critical component upgrades, bringing them in line with the latest industry standards. Maintenance histories and configurations are being meticulously analysed to implement performance-boosting modifications based on Boeing’s recommendations, aiming to minimize disruptions and delays.

Seven Dreamliners will also undergo in-depth “D-checks” at Victorville, ensuring their safety and longevity for years to come.

Narrowbody cabin upgrades progress steadily

Meanwhile, Air India’s cabin retrofit for its 27 legacy Airbus A320neo aircraft, launched in September last year, is progressing on schedule. Thanks to a third maintenance line at GMR’s Hyderabad MRO, the rollout pace has increased. As of August 9, 15 A320neos have been revitalized- with the 16th set to resume service by August 11 (Monday).

The project is well on track for scheduled completion by September 2025. These modernized aircraft, now boasting all-new, comfortable cabins, are being deployed on vital domestic and short-haul international routes for an upgraded passenger experience.

A new era for flyers

With its retrofit programmes in full swing, Air India is reaffirming its commitment to elevating comfort, innovation, and reliability for every traveller-heralding a new era of modern flying for India and beyond.