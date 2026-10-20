Ahead of Jio Platforms IPO, a look at how a decade-old challenger outpaces telecom veterans

Reliance Jio Platforms’ upcoming initial public offering (IPO) has brought attention to how technology-led innovation can reshape an established industry. Launched in 2016, Jio has emerged as a major force in India’s telecommunications market, challenging established players through disruptive pricing, rapid 5G expansion and an integrated digital-services ecosystem.

Home broadband dominance

Home broadband is a clear testament to Jio’s innovation and execution. With over 300 million homes, India is a huge market for Fixed Wireless Access (FWA). Yet laying fibre to connect each home can be costly, as civil works, permissions, and installation pose obstacles. Jio’s solution was to use a receiver at the customer’s premises, avoiding a dedicated last-mile fibre connection. To make this possible, Jio developed its own in-house technology called UBR, and refined it to perfection. By March 2026, JioAirFiber had approximately 13 million connected homes; JioFiber and JioAirFiber together served 27.1 million fixed-broadband subscribers – one of the largest in the world.

Jio's integrated ecosystem

Jio’s broadband expansion is not based on wireless technology alone. Its broader advantage lies in combining network infrastructure, software capabilities, in-house technology development and digital services into a unified offering.

This approach lets the company leverage its existing 5G infrastructure while expanding its reach into homes and businesses. Affordable pricing and the ability to scale connectivity services have also helped Jio position home broadband as an important growth engine alongside its mobile business.

The strategy reflects Jio’s long-standing positioning as a technology-driven digital-services company rather than a conventional telecommunications operator.

Jio Platforms IPO dates and price band

The Rs 30,213 crore IPO is scheduled to open for subscription on October 21 and close on October 23.

The company has set a price band of Rs 1,065 to Rs 1,119 per share. Jio Platforms could list on the stock market on October 28, according to the reported schedule.

The anchor investor bidding process is expected to provide a clearer indication of how much preliminary institutional interest translates into formal allocations and, subsequently, public subscription.

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