Afzal Guru’s brother Ajaz Ahmad Guru set to contest J-K assembly elections from Sopore

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO 2011 Parliament attack mastermind Afzal Guru was hanged and buried in Tihar jail on February 9, 2013

The 2011 Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru’s brother Ajaz Ahmad Guru is all set to contest the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections as an independent from Sopore assembly seat. Notably, Sopore is a constituency that comes under the stronghold of Syed Ali Geelani, separatist leader under whose influence the voters refrained from voting for decades.

Who is Ajaz Ahmad Guru?

Afzal Guru’s brother Ajaz Guru took voluntary retirement from the government job at the Animal Husbandry Department in 2014 of the Jammu and Kashmir government and is currently working as a contractor. Talking about fighting the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls, he said taht when everyone is contesting elections, why can’t he do it?

Ajaz Guru will be contesting the elections as an independent candidate as he earlier clearly stated that he wouldn’t use his brother’s name to seek votes as he has a different ideology from the hanged kin who was convicted in the 2001 Parliament attack case.

Notably, Ajaz Guru will submit his form either on Tuesday or Wednesday - the last day for filing the nomination is Thursday. Ajaz further stated that he will contest the elections for those youths who have been arrested in fabricated cases by police including his son Shoiab who was arrested nine months ago by police in a fabricated case.

What Happened to Afzal Guru

2011 Parliament attack mastermind Afzal Guru was hanged and buried in Tihar jail on February 9, 2013, after being convicted for the attack. He was awarded death sentence for his role, triggering mass protests in Jammu and Kashmir. His body was not handed over to his family but buried inside the jail premises.