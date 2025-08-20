After 14 years in limbo, Amrapali delivers: 1,600 families in Greater Noida may get homes this Diwali According to the report, NBCC is preparing to apply for an Occupancy Certificate for approximately 2,000 more flats. After this, they will apply for OC of the remaining flats.

Greater Noida:

In a significant development for home buyers in the Amrapali Verona Heights project located in Greater Noida West, they are likely to get their homes before Diwali. After waiting for a period of almost 14 years, the buyers are finally going to get possession of their flats. The preparations for handing over the flats are underway as National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited (NBCC) has received an Occupancy Certificate (OC) for 1600 flats from the Greater Noida Authority.

Possession From September Expected

According to a report by Navbharat Times, plans are underway to hand over possession from September. The list of buyers who will get possession initially is being prepared. The list will be released when the date is announced.

Under the supervision of the court receiver, NBCC is preparing 21 projects of Amrapali. Verona Heights is one of the projects that has been facing delays for a long time. In 2019, when the Supreme Court assigned the responsibility to the court receiver to complete the projects of Amrapali, the project progressed at a slow pace. According to a report, buyers of the Adarsh Awas Yojana and Verona Heights project were apprehensive as even the structural work of the buildings was not completed.

Due to a lacklustre pace, it was believed that the future of both projects appeared bleak. However, the possession is finally set to begin in Verona Heights.

5,000 buyers of Verona Heights are waiting for possession

Almost 5,000 buyers of Verona Heights projects are waiting for possession. However, out of these buyers, 1600 will start getting possession from September.

According to the report, NBCC is preparing to apply for an Occupancy Certificate for approximately 2,000 more flats. After this, they will apply for OC of the remaining flats.

Verona Heights project to be completed by Diwali

NBCC CMD KPM Swamy, in a statement, stressed that the NBCC will complete the Verona Heights project by Diwali this year. OC for 1600 flats has arrived, which we are going to hand over to the court receiver. Possession is set to begin next month.