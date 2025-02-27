Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit: Around Rs 5 lakh crore investments announced Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025: The summit featured 67 heads of missions, 76 participating countries, 12 bilateral agencies and nine partner nations.

Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025: Investment proposals worth Rs 4.91 lakh crore were announced during the two-day Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025. This is nearly five times that of the previous edition in 2018.

Assam's big-ticket investment and infrastructure summit was inaugurated Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the inauguration, he urged industrialists to invest in Assam, which he described as a land of limitless opportunities, with the state's economy doubling to Rs six lakh crore during the BJP rule.

State Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the summit was a defining moment in the history of Assam. The second edition drew to a successful close with the address by Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

The investment commitments made during the summit include 270 MoUs worth over Rs 2.75 lakh crore in sectors like power, mines and minerals, information technology, environment and forest, education, finance, health, culture, tourism, animal husbandry, cooperation, skill development, urban development, agriculture, science and technology and water resources.

Major conglomerates like Reliance, Adani, Vedanta, the Tata Group and Jindal among others committed a total of Rs 1.25-lakh crore investment, while the government sector committed Rs 78,000 crore in infrastructure development.

At the district level, 1,921 agreements worth Rs 5,851 crore were inked, officials said.

The summit featured 67 heads of missions, 76 participating countries, 12 bilateral agencies and nine partner nations, they said.

"More than 200 delegates attended from abroad and over 2,100 came from different parts of the country. In total, 14,500 people attended the two-day summit, which hosted 121 speakers and six Union ministers," Chief Secretary Ravi Kota said.

Goyal, in his valedictory address, said it was the ‘3 Ts’ – trade, technology, tourism, the ‘3 Is’ – industry, infrastructure and investment, and the ‘7 Ds’ – democracy, demography, dependability, digitalisation and decisiveness of the leadership that will take Assam ahead in the path of development.