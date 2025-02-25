Advantage Assam 2.0: Adani Group commits Rs 50,000 crore investment across multiple sectors Advantage Assam 2.0: Gautam Adani emphasised that the group's investments would contribute to the state's growth and strengthen its economic potential.

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, on Tuesday announced an investment of Rs 50,000 crore in Assam. Speaking at the 'Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit', Adani said that the investment will be done across multiple sectors, including airports and roads.

"It is with great pride that I announce today the Adani Group's commitment to invest Rs 50,000 crores in Assam. Our investments will span across airports, aero-cities, city gas distributions, transmissions, cement and road projects. Prime Minister Modi and Chief Ministers, Assam is on a path to greatness and at the Adani Group, we are honoured to walk this path alongside you. This is our commitment, this is our vision, and this is the promise we make today to you, to Assam, and the future we will build together," he said.

He emphasised that the group's investments would contribute to the state's growth and strengthen its economic potential.

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role in fostering investment-driven economic growth, Adani drew parallels between Assam's economic aspirations and the success of Gujarat's investment ecosystem.

Earlier, PM Modi inaugurated the Advantage Assam 2.0 Infrastructure and Investment Summit 2025, which is aimed at fostering innovation and sustainable development in the state.

The Prime Minister had arrived in the state a day earlier and visited exhibitions showcasing a wide range of investment opportunities in the state.

Meanwhile, speaking at the inaugural function of the two-day 'Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit', Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state will have a USD 143 billion economy by 2030.

He emphasised that the state has emerged from being the "most disturbed" to the "most peaceful" now.

"The state's GDP growth this year will be 15.2 per cent. The economy will reach USD 143 billion by 2030," he claimed.

(With agency inputs)