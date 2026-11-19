Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged the Indian industry to adopt an 'India First' approach for every long-term investment decision over the next two decades to build a self-reliant nation and unlock significant business growth. Talking about Mahatma Gandhi’s 1930 call for Swadeshi (indigenous products), PM Modi emphasised that the core philosophy of economic self-sufficiency remains just as vital a century later.

"Just think, it has been 100 years... yet, what Gandhi (Mahatma Gandhi) said back in 1930 is something I find myself repeating even today, all these years later. Don’t take my word for it - listen to Gandhi. He, too, advocated for Swadeshi (indigenous products) and a self-reliant India. Please carry this message into every single home," PM Modi said at FICCI's centenary convention.

Respect farmers, industries, wealth creators, taxpayers

Urging India Inc to increase investment in the agriculture sector, PM Modi said the nation progresses only by respecting its farmers, industries, wealth creators and taxpayers and not by hurling insults at them.

"Any country progresses only by respecting its farmers, small entrepreneurs, industry, wealth creators, and taxpayers, not by abusing them morning and evening. Back around 2001–02, when I had newly become Gujarat CM, I addressed an Income Tax Department gathering and asked them: 'When will you stop treating everyone like a thief? You also work for the country; everyone deserves respect.' We brought the basic corporate tax rate down from 30 per cent in 2014 to 22 per cent, and today there is no income tax on earnings up to Rs 12 lakh. Did you increase your employees' salaries or hire more staff? We also simplified returns and refunds; unlike earlier, when it took eight months, refunds now arrive within a week," he said.

50 crore people came out of poverty in 12 years

Prime Minister Modi stated that, according to the latest World Bank report, approximately 50 crore Indians have come out of poverty in the last 12-13 years. Referring to the "Garibi Hatao" slogan of the 1970s, he said that even then, the country's population was approximately 500 million. Had the country adopted the right policies then, it could have achieved significant results in reducing poverty. He added that today, the right policies and intentions have brought so many people out of poverty.

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