Poonawalla’s Serene Productions, Karan Johar’s Dharma forge Rs 1,000 cr partnership, check details

In a significant development, Adar Poonawalla-led Serene Productions and Karan Johar-led Dharma Productions have joined forces to pioneer next-generation content for global audiences. According to an official statement, Serene Productions will invest over Rs 1,000 crore in Dharma, acquiring a 50% stake, while Karan Johar will retain the remaining 50%.

"India's entertainment industry has experienced remarkable growth, driven by increasing digital penetration and a diverse audience seeking high-quality content across multiple platforms with growing global relevance. This strategic partnership between Serene Productions and Dharma is designed to capitalize on these opportunities by combining Dharma’s rich legacy in storytelling with Adar Poonawalla’s strategic acumen and resources," the statement read.

"The collaboration aims to transform content creation, distribution, and audience engagement by integrating advanced technologies and innovative production methods," it added.

Significantly, under the new structure, Karan Johar, as Executive Chairman, will lead the company's creative vision. Apoorva Mehta, Chief Executive Officer of Dharma, will work alongside Johar to steer the strategic direction and oversee operational excellence.

Speaking about the partnership, Adar Poonawalla said, "I am delighted to have the opportunity to partner with one of the most iconic production houses in our nation, along with my friend Karan Johar. We hope to build and grow Dharma, scaling even greater heights in the years to come."

Further, Karan Johar emphasized that the partnership will elevate Dharma's legacy. He described it as a perfect blend of emotional storytelling and forward-thinking business strategies.

"From its inception, Dharma Productions has been synonymous with heartfelt storytelling that captures the essence of Indian culture. My father dreamed of creating films that would leave a lasting impact, and I’ve dedicated my career to expanding that vision. Today, as we join forces with Adar, a close friend and an exceptional visionary, we’re poised to elevate Dharma’s legacy to new heights," Johar added.