Adani Group to invest USD 15-20 billion across businesses over next 5 years, says Chairman Gautam Adani Adani, Asia's second-richest person, said the objective of his conglomerate is not to just build businesses – it is to create new possibilities.

New Delhi:

Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, on Tuesday said that the conglomerate plans to invest a record USD 15-20 billion across businesses over the next five years to chart out the next phase of growth. Addressing the group's annual general meeting virtually, he also reiterated that no one from the Adani Group has been charged with Foreign Corrupt Practices (FSCP) by the US Department of Justice.

Despite all the noise, "The facts are that no one from the Adani Group has been charged with violating the FCPA or conspiring to obstruct justice," he said.

Adani Power crossed 100 billion units of generation

Talking of business performance, Adani said the group's electricity generation unit, Adani Power, crossed 100 billion units of generation and is on track to reach 31 GW capacity by 2030.

Renewable energy arm Adani Green is building the world's largest renewable energy park at Khavda in Gujarat with a target of 50 GW by 2030.

The group's electricity transmission unit, Adani Energy Solutions, handled smart metering and high-voltage links and secured close to Rs 44,000 crore in transmission orders and is executing Rs 13,600 crore worth of smart metering projects.

Drones developed by Adani played a significant role in Operation Sindoor

Adani said that drones and anti-drone systems made by his conglomerate played a frontline role in Operation Sindoor – the precision counter-terror strike launched by the Indian Armed Forces in direct retaliation for the brutal Pahalgam terror attack.

"Our drones became the eyes in the skies as well as the swords of attack, and our anti-drone systems helped protect our forces and citizens," he said.

Adani, Asia's second-richest person, said the objective of his conglomerate is not to just build businesses – it is to create new possibilities.

Key highlights of his speech