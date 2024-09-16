Adani Group rejects fake press releases related to its presence in Kenya, vows to take legal action

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Billionaire Gautam Adani

New Delhi: The Adani Group vehemently rejected fraudulent press releases being circulated related to the conglomerate's presence in Kenya. In a statement released on Monday, the business group claimed that certain "vested interests with malicious intent" are circulating multiple fraudulent press releases, including one titled "Adani Group Denounces Baseless Accusations and Threats".

Notably, the clarification came a week after the workers in Kenya held massive protests against their government's plan to provide airport expansion projects to the Adani group. They alleged the government would lease the airport to Adani Group for 30 years, in exchange for $1.85 billion of investment by Adani into the airport's expansion.

However, workers at Kenya's main international airport ended a day-long strike on Wednesday (September 11), after they were assured by the government that a plan to lease the airport to an Indian company would only proceed with the union's approval. This triggered multiple speculative reports published against the business tycoon and his firms.

Adani group to take legal action

Meanwhile, in a stern statement, the Adani group said it will take legal action against anyone involved in spreading false narratives. "We categorically state that neither the Adani Group nor any of its companies or subsidiaries have issued any Press Releases related to Kenya," the Group spokesperson emphasised.

"We strongly condemn this deceitful act and urge everyone to disregard these fake fraudulent releases completely. We will take legal action against anyone involved in spreading false narratives," said the Group.

The spokesperson encouraged the "media and influencers to verify facts and sources before publishing or broadcasting any articles or news on the Adani Group".

Adani group rejected Hindenburg Research report

Last week, the Adani Group unequivocally rejected and denied baseless allegations regarding claims by US short-seller Hindenburg Research that Swiss authorities have frozen its funds. Dismissing the allegations, an Adani Group spokesperson denied the baseless claims.

"We unequivocally reject and deny the baseless allegations presented. The Adani Group has no involvement in any Swiss court proceedings, nor have any of our company accounts been subject to sequestration by any authority,” the company spokesperson had said.

The Adani Group remains "steadfastly committed to transparency and compliance with all legal and regulatory requirements," the spokesperson noted.

