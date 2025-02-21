Adani Group plans Rs 30,000 crore investment in Kerala over next 5 years Meanwhile, all major Adani group stocks were trading in the red on Friday as the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex fell over 500 points and the NSE Nifty 50 dipped around 190 points.

Adani Group has a mega investment plan for Kerala. According to a top executive, the company will invest Rs 30,000 crore in Kerala in the next five years.

The diversified group. that is developing the Vizhinjam port, has already invested Rs 5,000 crore. The company is operating the airport at Thiruvananthapuram and it will be developing a logistics and e-commerce hub as well as expanding its cement manufacturing capacity in the state.

"We are committing an additional investment of Rs 20,000 crore," Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd Managing Director Karan Adani said at the Invest Kerala Global Summit here.

He said the group will be expanding the capacity of the Thiruvananthapuram airport from 4.5 million passengers per annum, to 12 million passengers per annum with an investment of Rs 5,500 crore.

Also, a logistics and e-commerce hub will be set up in Kochi and the cement manufacturing capacity will be increased in Kochi, he added.

In total, Adani said the group will invest Rs 30,000 crore in the next five years in Kerala. The two-day summit is expected to see around 3,000 participants.

Adani Group Shares

Meanwhile, all major Adani group stocks were trading in the red on Friday as the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex fell over 500 points and the NSE Nifty 50 dipped around 190 points.

Shares of Adani Green Energy dropped 1.3 per cent, the groups' flagship firm Adani Enterprises declined 1.4 per cent, Ambuja Cements went lower by 1.1 per cent, ACC slipped 0.4 per cent, Adani Wilmar dipped 0.50 per cent, Adani Power fell 0.9 per cent and Adani Ports 0.9 per cent on the BSE.

Earlier, Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Friday amid foreign fund outflows, weak US markets and tariff threats.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex declined 202.21 points to 75,533.75 in early trade. The NSE Nifty dipped 63.5 points to 22,849.65.