Adani Group partners with Mayo Clinic to set up hospitals and medical colleges in Gujarat: Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Industrialist Gautam Adani's son Jeet Adani with a specially-abled couple during a function.

Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Group, has donated Rs 10,000 crore to various social causes, including building infrastructure in healthcare, education, and skill development. As part of this, the group will spend Rs 6,000 crore on setting up two 1,000-bed multi-speciality hospitals and medical colleges in Mumbai and Ahmedabad in partnership with Mayo Clinic.

Calling the wedding of his younger son Jeet a special occasion, Gautam Adani said that it is an opportunity for his family to take forward such works.

"We will try to change the lives of many underprivileged children of the country," Adani added.

Mayo Clinic, the world's largest integrated not-for-profit medical group practice, will provide technical expertise, Adani Group said in a statement. Mayo Clinic will also offer expert guidance on the integration of technology, with a focus on digital and information technology and healthcare quality enhancement.

The money pledged by him will also be used for the creation of affordable, top-tier K-12 schools and advanced global skill academics with assured employability.

Gautam Adani has plans for more such integrated Adani Health Cities in cities and towns across India.

Industrialist Gautam Adani has also announced Mangal Seva, which aims to provide Rs 10 lakh annually to support the marriages of 500 women with disabilities.

Asia's second richest man has two sons - Karan and Jeet. Karan is married to Paridhi, a lawyer and partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

His second daughter-in-law is a daughter of a diamond merchant.

Jeet is a director at Adani Airports, the firm that operates the group's airport business. An engineering graduate from the University of Pennsylvania, he began his career at the Adani Group in 2019 at the CFO office of the conglomerate.