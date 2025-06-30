Adani Green Energy sets record with India's largest 15,000 MW operational capacity The company said the 15,539.9 MW operational portfolio can power 7.9 million households. The portfolio includes 11,005.5 MW solar, 1,977.8 MW wind, and 2,556.6 MW of wind-solar hybrid capacity.

Mumbai:

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) on Monday said its operational capacity has reached 15.53 GW, including 11 GW solar and 1.9 GW wind. According to the company, this marks the fastest and largest capacity addition in India to date. "AGEL is the first and only renewable energy company in India to attain this landmark achievement, primarily through greenfield projects," the company said.

Sharing the details on X, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said that the milestone is more than a number.

"Delighted to share that Adani Green has surpassed 15,000 MW of renewable energy capacity, marking the largest and fastest green energy build-out in India's history...From the desert landscapes of Khavda to a proud place among the world's Top 10 Green Power Producers, this milestone is more than a number...It reflects our commitment to the planet and our resolve to drive India's green resurgence," he posted on X.

The company said the 15,539.9 MW operational portfolio can power 7.9 million households. The portfolio includes 11,005.5 MW solar, 1,977.8 MW wind, and 2,556.6 MW of wind-solar hybrid capacity.

“We aim to accelerate even faster (RE capacity addition) from 15,000 MW to 50,000 MW by 2030, remaining steadfast in our mission to power India and the world with sustainable energy solutions,” CEO Ashish Khanna said in a statement.

The company said that this portfolio can power the entire northeast region with renewable energy. The milestone coincides with AGEL completing 10 years of operations in India.

AGEL is developing the world’s largest renewable energy plant of 30,000 MW on the barren land of Khavda in Kutch, Gujarat. Built across 538 square km, it is five times the size of Paris and will be even visible from space.

Once complete, it will be the world's largest power plant across all energy sources. AGEL has operationalised cumulative capacity of 5,355.9 MW renewable energy at Khavda so far.