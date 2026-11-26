People travelling from Saket to Badarpur in the national capital often face hours of traffic jams. To ease this problem, the Delhi government is working on a major project. The government is preparing to build an approximately 8-kilometre-long elevated corridor on Mehrauli-Badarpur (MB) Road. This entire project will include four flyovers. Two have been approved, and work has already begun.

The proposed elevated corridor will benefit commuters travelling from Saket G-Block to Badarpur. It is also expected to provide relief to residents of areas like Ambedkar Nagar, Khanpur, Sangam Vihar, and Pul Prahladpur. MB Road is one of South Delhi's busiest roads, experiencing heavy traffic throughout the day, and traffic conditions worsen during peak hours. The elevated corridor will ease traffic on this route.

Over 50 per cent of the work on the first flyover is complete

The first flyover under this project is being constructed between Saket G-Block and Sangam Vihar. It will be approximately 2.4 kilometres long. According to officials, more than 50 per cent of the work on this flyover is complete. This flyover is being built over the underground metro line and is being constructed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

Land needed for second flyover

The second flyover will be built between Ma Anandmayi Marg and Pul Prahladpur. It will be approximately 2.5 kilometres long. Work on this section has already begun, and the budget has been approved. However, some land-related issues are emerging. The Public Works Department (PWD) has written to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) requesting land for this project. The government has approved more than ₹1,471 crore for the construction of these two flyovers.

DPR for the remaining stretches will be ready by January 2027

Planning is currently underway for two other sections of the elevated corridor. These include the 2.7-kilometre stretch between Sangam Vihar and Maa Anandmayi Marg and the approximately 450-meter stretch between Pul Prahladpur and Badarpur. The government has appointed consultants for both projects. Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) are expected to be ready by January 2027. After that, the government will seek budget approval for construction.

Government looking for ways to save trees

The government also wants to consider environmental concerns as it moves the project forward. According to officials, an assessment is underway to determine how many trees will be affected during construction. Instead of cutting down trees, officials may also consider relocating them. Once completed, the four flyovers are expected to help ease traffic congestion on MB Road and make travel easier for residents of South Delhi. However, the timeline for constructing the entire corridor has not yet been revealed.

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