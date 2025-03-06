Will DA hike be announced before Holi: Here’s what Central govt employees must know DA hike latest update: The Centre is likely to announce DA hike for the government employees before Holi, various media reports suggest. Once announced, the DA hike will benefit over 1.2 crore central government employees and pensioners in the country.

New Delhi: Here comes a big update for the Central government employees. The Centre is likely to announce DA hike for the government employees before Holi, various media reports suggest. Once announced, the DA hike will benefit over 1.2 crore central government employees and pensioners in the country.

Why DA hike is announced around Holi?

It should be noted that the Centre reviews the dearness allowance twice yearly — first in January and second in July. And the DA hike for January is announced around Holi in March, so that employees can get relief before the festival. And the July hike is announced around Diwali every year in October or November.

Check how DA hike is decided?

The Central government employees must be knowing that the rate of dearness allowance is decided on the basis of the All India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW) released by the Labor Bureau, Shimla. On this basis, the Centre decides the DA hike by analyzing the AICPI-IW data of the last six months.

This time for the AICPI-IW data for December 2024, it is expected that there will be a 2% hike, taking the DA and DR to 55% of the basic pay. However, the final announcement will be made by the Union Cabinet headed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Check recent DA hikes

The Union Cabinet in March 2024 increased DA from 46% to 50% in time for the festival of Holi. Similarly, in October 2024, another 3% hike was approved, taking the DA to 53%, effective July 1, 2024.