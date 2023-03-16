7th Pay Commission: School teachers in this Union Territory to get salary hike

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 7th Pay Commission: School teachers in this UT to get salary hike

7th Pay Commission: Puducherry's Home and Education Minister, A Namassivayam, has announced that teachers working in government-aided schools in the Union Territory will receive salaries in line with the Central Seventh Pay Commission's recommendation. This is good news for the teachers who have been demanding the same for a long time.

The UT administration has issued an order to implement the disbursement of salaries as per the Seventh Pay Commission's report. This move comes after a delegation of teachers from aided schools met the Home Minister and thanked him for the announcement that benefits them.

As a union territory, Puducherry aligns its salaries and benefits for employees in the territorial administration with the prevailing system in the Central sector.

ALSO READ: Layoffs 2023: US companies cut more than 180,000 jobs in two months amid fears of global recession

Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet is expected to announce a hike in DA (dearness allowance) for central government employees and pensioners soon. If the hike is announced, the Centre may raise the DA for over one crore employees and pensioners by four percentage points to 42% from the existing 38%.

The increase in dearness allowance (DA) depends on the most recent Consumer Price Index for industrial workers (CPI-IW) released by the labor ministry each month. According to the latest figures, retail inflation decreased slightly to 6.44 percent in February, largely due to a small reduction in the prices of food and fuel items, although it remained above the RBI's 6 percent comfort level for the second month in a row.

ALSO READ: After Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank shuts down amid banking turmoil in US

Latest Business News