72 EWS flats built on Mafia Mukhtar Ansari’s land to be allotted by LDA - Check Details After the government took possession of the land, LDA constructed 72 flats under the Pradhan Mantri Yojana on it about two years ago.

Lucknow:

In a significant development from Uttar Pradesh, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) is slated to allocate houses built under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana on the land of mafia Mukhtar Ansari, who died of cardiac arrest last year in Dalibagh. For the allocation of flats, the LDA will open registration in August. In a remark, LDA VC Prathamesh Kumar emphasised that mafia Mukhtar had illegally occupied the land in Dalibagh and constructed a building. However, the building was later demolished. The land in question is said to be in the name of Mukhtar's sons.

72 Flats Constructed In 2 Years

After the government took possession of the land, LDA constructed 72 EWS (Economically Weaker Section) flats under the Pradhan Mantri Yojana on it about two years ago.

Notably, some of the works pertaining to several flats are expected to get completed in two to three months. A new contractor firm is being selected for the finalisation of works, as the contractor who was involved in the construction of flats has passed away.

Registration To Open Shortly

The LDA VC noted that the delay in opening the registration occurred since the matter was sub-judice. Now, as the court has granted the LDA relief, registration will be opened shortly.

Mukhtar, who took possession of the evacuee property (property of people who went to Pakistan after 8 March 1954, which is now government property) in Dalibagh, had built a luxurious mansion in the name of his family members.

Back in 2020, LDA demolished Muktar’s buildings, and the land came under the control of the state government. On this 2,321 square meter land, the LDA has built G+3-storey houses.

According to experts, Mukhtar Ansari had earlier constructed a house in Dalibagh in the name of Farhat Ansari without getting approval for the map from higher authorities.

Later, the map got clearance from the LDA on the basis of fake documents. The settlement map was passed later in the year 2007. After the completion of the construction, the map was passed without taking any action.