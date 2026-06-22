52-week-high: This education sector stock zooms 8% as markets rebound on drop in crude oil prices

Mumbai:

Shares of Shanti Educational Initiatives zoomed over 8 per cent on the BSE in today's trading session amid a rally in the Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, following a decline in crude oil prices and supportive global cues. Fresh foreign fund inflows also added to markets' optimism and increased investors' appetite. According to data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 4,859.07 crore on Friday. Amid all these positive cues, the stock started the trading session in green at Rs 207.50, a gain of Rs 3.9 or 1.91 per cent from the previous close of Rs 203.60 on the BSE. Amid a spurt in trading volume by more than 1.81 times, the counter jumped to touch the intraday high of Rs 220, representing a gain of 8.05 per cent from the previous close. This is also its fresh 52-week high. The stock's 52-week low is Rs 78.71, hit on June 23, 2026.

Last seen, the stock was firmly in the green at Rs 217.30, and the company's market cap stood at 3,498.53 crore. On the NSE, it was trading at Rs 218.12, up Rs 14.66, or 7.21 per cent.

Share price history

The stock has gained after three days of consecutive fall and has outperformed the sector by 3.9 per cent. Technically, the stock is trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a solid return of 1,273.58 per cent in five years and 167.29 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, it has gained 13.34 per cent as against the correction of 9.34 per cent in the benchmark index.

Relative strength index

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 56.q. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Earlier in March, the company announced a major merger in its latest exchange filing after market hours on Monday. In its filing, the company said that the boards of GREW Energy Private Limited and Shanti Educational Initiatives Limited have approved a proposed scheme of arrangement.

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