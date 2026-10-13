50% of prospective home buyers expect minimal impact from economic volatility, target purchase within 2 years

Nearly half of prospective homebuyers in India expect to buy a house within the next two years, according to Colliers’ Homebuying Sentiment Survey 2026. For developers, this gives a clearer view of when prospective buyers may move from considering a purchase to making one.

Based on around 1,800 respondents across more than 30 residential markets, the survey found that 54 per cent expect external economic volatility to have a relatively low impact on Indian real estate. Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad also show stronger demand for higher-ticket homes. In NCR, buyers are showing interest in larger homes and lifestyle-led developments.

According to Shyamrup Roy Choudhury, Founder & Managing Director of Aura World, many families start thinking about a new home well before they are ready to book.

"The survey indicates that a substantial share of buyers now sees a purchase within the next two years, which is encouraging for residential demand. In NCR, interest in larger homes and well-planned communities reflects the desire for more space and a better day-to-day living experience. Developers need to understand those priorities and build homes around them, because the right product is what ultimately turns interest into a decision,” Choudhury added.

Importance of delivery timelines and financing

The choice of property will also depend on delivery timelines. More than 60 per cent of respondents prefer ready-to-move or near-completion homes, making possession certainty an important consideration. Financing conditions and expectations about future property prices will also influence when buyers commit.

Sandeep Chhillar, Founder and Chairman, Landmark Group said, “Luxury housing demand in NCR, particularly in Gurugram, is being driven by buyers who want to upgrade the way they live. They are paying particular attention to the layout, construction quality and the larger environment around the home, including the amenities and convenience a development offers. When a family makes this kind of purchase, it is usually thinking well beyond the immediate move and considering what will serve it over time. That long-term perspective supports demand for projects that are carefully planned and deliver a consistent standard of living.”

Preferred property configurations and self-use intent

The survey found that 62 per cent of respondents prefer two- and three-bedroom apartments, while 51 per cent intend to buy for self-use. Colliers also noted a preference for larger, more spacious units in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

For developers, the task is to match buyer intent with the right homes and give purchasers confidence about delivery. The final decision will still depend on the fit between a project, its location and a buyer’s expectations.

“People want a home that fits the life they are building, and for many families that means more space, a well-planned community and a location they can see themselves living in for years. The survey’s two-year purchase horizon is encouraging because it suggests buyers are putting a timeline around that decision. In NCR, the conversation is often about finding a home that feels right for the family’s next stage, with the design and setting carrying as much weight as the apartment itself,” Dr Gautam Kanodia, Founder, KREEVA and Kanodia Group, concluded.