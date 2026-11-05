5 November, 2026 Stock Market Updates: Sensex surges 1,600 points, Nifty above 24,350

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened gap-up on November 5, 2026, as global sentiment improved following the US midterm election outcome, with Wall Street gaining as political uncertainty eased. The 30-share BSE Sensex surged 1,609.54 points, or 2.08 per cent, to start the session at 78,910.94, while the Nifty jumped 417.45 points to open at 24,378.05. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 77,301.40 and the Nifty 50 at 23,960.60. Similarly, the broader indices traded in green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index jumped 290.36 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index was up 116.03 points, or 1.64 per cent, but traded in the red at 9,037.31.
All stocks in the Sensex pack were in the green, with Indigo the top gainer, up 6.72 per cent. Asian Paints, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance and ICICI Bank were among the other top gainers.
In early trade, market breadth was positive, with 2,769 stocks advancing against 458 stocks declining on the NSE. 69 stocks remained unchanged.
Asian Markets Today
Asian stocks traded mixed even as Wall Street rallied after the Democrats’ sweeping victory. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 909.63 points, or 1.46 per cent, to 61,280 at the time of writing. However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 736.50 points or 2.99 per cent. South Korea's Kospi shed 250.30 points or 4.40 per cent. Shanghai's SSE Composite index was up by 3.62 points or 0.10 per cent.
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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)