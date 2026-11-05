5 November, 2026 Stock Market Updates: Sensex surges 1,600 points, Nifty above 24,350

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened gap-up on November 5, 2026, as global sentiment improved following the US midterm election outcome, with Wall Street gaining as political uncertainty eased. The 30-share BSE Sensex surged 1,609.54 points, or 2.08 per cent, to start the session at 78,910.94, while the Nifty jumped 417.45 points to open at 24,378.05. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 77,301.40 and the Nifty 50 at 23,960.60. Similarly, the broader indices traded in green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index jumped 290.36 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index was up 116.03 points, or 1.64 per cent, but traded in the red at 9,037.31.

All stocks in the Sensex pack were in the green, with Indigo the top gainer, up 6.72 per cent. Asian Paints, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance and ICICI Bank were among the other top gainers.

In early trade, market breadth was positive, with 2,769 stocks advancing against 458 stocks declining on the NSE. 69 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a strong start today, opening up 385.5 points to 24,335.50, compared to the previous close of 23,950. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained buyers on Wednesday, i.e. on November 4, with equity purchases of Rs 7,284.03 crore. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) extended their selling streak, offloading equities worth Rs 3,712.23 crore.

"The overall market tone remains firmly positive, supported by Nifty’s sustained upward momentum, improving technical structure and strong FII inflows. The positive Gift Nifty indication further reinforces bullish sentiment, while Bank Nifty’s recovery adds strength to the broader market setup. Continued buying participation could help the indices extend their upward momentum and test higher resistance levels," said Sachin Gupta, VP, Technical Research, Choice Broking.