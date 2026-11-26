For employed people, Provident Fund (PF) is not only a way to save for retirement, but also a source of financial support in times of need. Now the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is preparing to make this system even easier. In the future, account holders will be able to withdraw PF money through UPI, while the compulsion to withdraw the entire amount at once after retirement may also end. In addition, work is underway on facilities like reducing the minimum balance requirement and enabling self-contributions. Here are the four major changes in EPFO.

1. EPFO ​​3.0 will change the entire system

EPFO is working on EPFO 3.0 to modernise its technology system. It plans to speed up the claim settlement process and make services paperless. The new system will function like a centralised core banking system. This will eliminate the need for employees to visit their old regional offices even if they change jobs or move to another city. It is expected to be launched next year.

2. PF money can be withdrawn through UPI and ATM

The EPFO ​​is preparing to allow account holders to withdraw their PF funds through UPI. This feature will allow members to view their total balance, withdrawable amount, and the amount they can reserve in their account. However, the official launch date for ATM withdrawals has not yet been announced.

3. Money will be received in instalments after retirement

Until now, employees typically withdraw their PF funds in a lump sum after retirement. However, under the new proposal, members can withdraw funds in monthly, quarterly, or half-yearly instalments. Interest will continue to accrue on the balance in the account. Members can also withdraw some of the money at once and withdraw the remaining amount in instalments. In the initial phase, about 6.32 lakh members aged 55 and above with a PF balance of more than Rs 5 lakh are expected to benefit. Necessary rule amendments are pending.

4. You can also deposit money into your PF account yourself

The EPFO ​​is preparing to implement a system that will allow individuals to voluntarily contribute to their UAN-linked accounts. The option of depositing small amounts through third parties may also be available. This could benefit gig workers, delivery partners, and those in the unorganised sector. However, implementing this will require changes to the EPF scheme and the Income Tax Act.

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