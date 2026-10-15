298-km Nimmu-Padum-Darcha road to boost military mobility, strategic infrastructure in Ladakh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and dedicate five major projects worth around Rs 3,350 crore in Ladakh today, i.e., on October 15, 2026. These projects will strengthen connectivity, improve energy infrastructure, conserve cultural heritage and enhance water security in the region. The most important among these projects is the 298-km-long Nimmu-Padum-Darcha Road, constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

Nimmu-Padum-Darcha Road

The road connects Nimmu in Leh with Darcha in Himachal Pradesh through the remote Zanskar Valley. The project is significant because it provides an alternative connectivity corridor to Ladakh, supplementing the Srinagar–Leh and Manali–Leh highways.

Its strategic importance lies in enhancing operational mobility and strengthening logistical support for the Armed Forces.

"Traversing challenging Himalayan terrain, including the high-altitude Shinkun La Pass, the road marks a significant engineering achievement. Its strategic importance lies in enhancing operational mobility and strengthening logistical support for the Armed Forces. It will also benefit residents of Zanskar by improving access to healthcare, education, markets and essential services," the government said.

PM to inaugurate new terminal building at Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the new passenger terminal building at Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport in Leh, built at a cost of Rs 640 crore. Spread over 23,800 square meters, this advanced terminal is designed to handle 3.5 million passengers annually.

New terminal building to improve passenger convenience

Using geothermal energy to increase energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions, this terminal building demonstrates the importance of sustainable infrastructure in Ladakh's environmentally sensitive environment. Combining advanced passenger amenities with elements of Ladakh's rich cultural heritage, the terminal will improve passenger convenience and strengthen air connectivity with the rest of the country.

PM Modi will also inaugurate the 9 MW Hanu Small Hydropower Project

Additionally, as part of efforts to strengthen energy security and harness Ladakh's renewable energy potential, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the 9 MW Hanu Small Hydropower Project and the 66 kW double-circuit Dah-Hanu-Khaltsi Transmission Line. These projects will strengthen the power supply infrastructure and improve the reliability of Ladakh's electrical network. These projects are an important step towards harnessing the region's hydropower resources and strengthening its energy infrastructure.

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