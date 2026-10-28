28 October, 2026 Stock Market Updates: Sensex down 345 points, Nifty below 22,700, IT shares drag

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened lower on October 28, 2026, despite overnight gains on Wall Street and strength across Asian markets. The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 345.23 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 73,253.44, while the Nifty shed 71.75 points to open at 22,708.80. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 73,606.75 and the Nifty 50 at 22,678. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 73,598.67 and the Nifty 50 at 22,749.75. However, the broader indices traded mixed in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index fell 57.11 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index was up by 9.45 points or 0.11 per cent, to trade in the green at 8,663.67.

From the Sensex pack, L&T, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, Maruti and Power Grid were the gainers, with L&T leading the pack by gaining 5.86 per cent in the early trade. Meanwhile, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, TCS and ITC were among the losers, with Infosys falling 3.98 per cent.

In early trade, market breadth was negative, with 1,650 stocks declining against 1,192 stocks advancing on the NSE. 105 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative start today, opening down 98.5 points to 22,713.50 from the previous close of 22,812. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers on Tuesday, i.e. on October 27, with equity purchases of Rs 4,240.39 crore. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) turned sellers and offloaded equities worth Rs 1,250.03 crore.

"Domestic markets may face a weak start, with Gift Nifty signalling downside pressure despite support from recent FII buying. However, the sharp opening gap, elevated crude prices and the Fed’s policy decision could keep volatility high. Nifty’s ability to stabilise near key support levels will be crucial in determining whether early weakness attracts buying interest or extends the decline," said Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking.

Asian Markets Today

Asian stocks rallied after ​a resurgence in AI enthusiasm, following a surge in US stocks. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 822.63 points, or 1.30 per cent, to 64,091 at the time of writing. Similarly, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 69.68 points or 0.30 per cent. South Korea's Kospi added 352.11 or 6.24 per cent. Shanghai's SSE Composite index was up 26.14 points or 0.72 per cent.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)