27 October, 2026 Stock Market Updates: Sensex down 122 points, Nifty holds 22,700, BEL top gainer

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the session in the red on October 27, 2026, despite overnight gains on Wall Street, as persistently elevated crude oil prices keep investors cautious. While the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 122.37 points, or 0.17 per cent, to start the session at 73,484.38, the Nifty shed 44.4 points to open at 22,708.80. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 73,606.75 and the Nifty 50 at 22,753.20. However, the broader indices traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index fell 109.17 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index fell 63.88 points, or 0.77 per cent, to trade in the red at 8,251.52.

In early trade, market breadth was positive, with 1,937 stocks advancing against 721 stocks declining on the NSE. 105 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative start today as it opened with a drop of 101 points at 22,672.50, compared to the previous close of 22,773.50. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned sellers on Monday, i.e. on October 25, with equity sales of Rs 1,462.49 crore. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) extended their buying streak and bought equities worth Rs 2,609.57 crore.

"The strength in US technology shares should be treated as a global sentiment cue rather than a direct signal for Indian IT. Domestic technology stocks will remain more sensitive to quarterly guidance, deal pipelines, client spending and margins. For the broader market, sustained participation from banking stocks remains necessary to validate Monday’s recovery," said Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth.

Asian Markets Today

Asian stocks were mostly in the green after a surge in US stocks, as optimism around AI boosted risk appetite. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 1,210.35 points, or 1.95 per cent, to 63,400 at the time of writing. However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 103.81 points or 0.45 per cent. But South Korea's Kospi added 201.68 or 3.69 per cent. Shanghai's SSE Composite index fell 4.94 points, or 1.8 per cent.