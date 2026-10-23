23 October, 2026 Stock Market Updates: Sensex jumps 416 points, Nifty near 22,750, IT stocks rally

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the session on a positive note even as global sentiment remains weak amid a rise in Brent crude, a major negative for the economy and markets. Meanwhile, precious metal prices extended their decline on Thursday, with gold slipping to a three-month low and silver plunging nearly 50 per cent from its record high levels at the beginning of this year. While the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 416.25 points or 0.57 per cent to start the session at 73,665.64, the Nifty added 54.55 points to open at 22,742.20. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 73,249.39 and the Nifty 50 at 22,687.65. However, the broader indices traded mixed in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index added 10.23 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index fell 48.74 points, or 0.57 per cent, to 8,484.97.

From the Sensex pack, Infosys, Tata Consultancy, L&T HCL Tech and ICICI Bank were the gainers, with Infosys leading the pack by gaining 3.21 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Tata Steel, Titan, Indigo, Asian Paints and Bajaj Finserv were among the losers, with Tata Steel falling 0.90 per cent. In early trade, market breadth was negative, with 2,054 stocks declining against 602 stocks advancing on the NSE. 96 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, signalled a firm start today, opening up 155 points to 22,869.50 from the previous close of 22,714.50. However, gains could prove difficult to sustain amid fragile global sentiment and persistent external risks. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned sellers on Thursday and offloaded equities worth Rs 3,458.70 crore on October 22, 2026. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained buyers, buying equities worth Rs 2,891.32 crore.

"Geopolitical tensions continue to cloud the outlook for global energy supplies, keeping uncertainty elevated across financial markets . WTI crude is trading near $99 a barrel, leaving India exposed to the risk of higher import costs and renewed inflationary pressures. A sustained rise in oil prices could also squeeze corporate margins and weigh on sentiment across energy-intensive sectors," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Asian Markets Today

Asian shares fell after selling in AI and technology stocks pulled Wall Street lower. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 857.84 points, or 1.36 per cent, to 62,050 at the time of writing. However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 119.32 points or 0.52 per cent. South Korea's Kospi fell 110.92 points or 2.05 per cent. Shanghai's SSE Composite index fell 36.67 points, or 1.00 per cent.

ALSO READ: