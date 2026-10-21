21 October, 2026 Stock Market Updates: Sensex jumps 485 points, Nifty above 23,000

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the session in green amid optimism around a potential India-US trade deal. The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 25.47 points, or 0.03 per cent, to start at 74,341.08, while the Nifty added 127.05 points to open at 23,016. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 73,852.90 and the Nifty 50 at 22,888.95. Similarly, the broader indices traded in green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index added 56.41 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index gained 35.44 points or 0.40 per cent, to trade in the red at 8,851.65.

From the Sensex pack, Infosys, UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, HCL Tech and Power Grid were the gainers, with Infosys leading the pack, up 2.27 per cent in the early trade. Meanwhile, Indigo, Trent, Bajaj Finserv, Hindustan Unilever and HDFC Bank were among the losers, with Reliance falling 0.64 per cent.

In early trade, market breadth was negative, with 1,715 stocks declining against 1,204 stocks advancing on the NSE. 105 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start today, opening with a gain of 103.5 points at 23,038, compared to the previous close of 22,934.50. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained sellers on Monday and offloaded equities worth Rs 1,148.64 crore on October 19, 2026. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained buyers, buying equities worth Rs 3,201.19 crore.

"Overall market sentiment remains cautious despite a positive opening indication from Gift Nifty, as recent selling pressure and elevated volatility continue to weigh on confidence. DII inflows have offered a cushion against FII selling, but sustained recovery will depend on renewed buying participation and improved sectoral breadth. Traders may remain selective, with global cues and Q2 earnings likely to influence intraday direction," said Sachin Gupta, VP – Technical Research at Choice Broking Private Limited.

Asian Markets Today

Asian shares traded higher after gains in US stock futures, as upbeat earnings from major AI-linked companies renewed investor interest in technology shares. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up by 555.58 points or 0.87 per cent, to 64,631 at the time of writing the report. However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 84.74 points or 0.36 per cent. South Korea's Kospi added 142.19 or 2.56 per cent. Shanghai's SSE Composite index was down by 11.42 points or 0.31 per cent.

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