16 November, 2026 Stock Market Updates: Sensex gains 218 points, Nifty above 25,200 as crude oil cools further

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened in the green despite weak global cues as investors remain bullish amid recent FII buying and easing crude oil prices. The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 218.53 points, or 0.27 per cent, to start the session at 81,810.98, while the Nifty added 61.85 points to open at 25,206.15. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 81,592.45 and the Nifty 50 at 25,144.30. Similarly, the broader indices traded in green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index was up 59.78 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index added 3.26 points or 0.04 per cent, to trade in the green at 9,188.79.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start today, opening with a gain of 78.5 points at 25,250, compared to the previous close of 25,171.50. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained buyers on Friday, i.e. on November 13, with equity purchases of Rs 5,736.55 crore. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained sellers, offloading equities worth Rs 2,253.58 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Asian shares traded lower on Monday after a volatile week ended with Jensen Huang's surprise departure as Nvidia CEO. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 1,176.35 points, or 1.92 per cent, to 59,966 at the time of writing. However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 187.40 points or 0.79 per cent. South Korea's Kospi shed 171.79 points or 3.25 per cent. Shanghai's SSE Composite index fell 14.35 points, or 0.39 per cent.