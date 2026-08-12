117% growth, rising rental yields: What's driving Gurugram's real estate outperformance?

New Delhi:

Gurugram has once again emerged as one of India's strongest-performing residential real estate markets, with recent industry data indicating 117 per cent capital appreciation over the past five years, alongside a steady rise in rental yields. The trend highlights a significant shift in the city's housing landscape, where residential real estate is no longer viewed solely as a capital appreciation asset but increasingly as a stable income-generating investment.

Infrastructure and economic pillars driving growth

The city's growth story is underpinned by a unique combination of infrastructure expansion, corporate-led employment, premium residential developments, and sustained end-user demand. Major infrastructure projects such as the Dwarka Expressway, Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), the proposed metro expansion, and improved connectivity to Delhi and the upcoming Noida International Airport have strengthened Gurugram's position as NCR's most sought-after residential destination.

Corporate influx strengthening the rental market

The rental market has also witnessed remarkable resilience. The expansion of Global Capability Centres (GCCs), multinational corporations, and a growing population of expatriates and senior professionals has created sustained demand for quality housing. As a result, premium residential projects in established micro-markets such as Golf Course Road, Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 80–95, and SPR are witnessing both healthy capital appreciation and improved rental returns.

According to Gurpal Singh Chawla, Managing Director, TREVOC Group, the latest market trends reaffirm that Gurugram's premium micro-markets, particularly Golf Course Road and Golf Course Extension Road, continue to outperform due to their strong infrastructure, established corporate ecosystem, and limited premium supply.

"These corridors have evolved beyond luxury addresses into long-term investment destinations, offering a compelling combination of capital appreciation and healthy rental demand. As connectivity improves and premium developments continue to shape these locations, we expect sustained interest from both end-users and investors seeking stable, long-term value creation," Chawla said.

A maturing market led by end-users and rental yields

Industry experts believe that Gurugram's residential market has matured significantly, with demand now largely led by end-users and long-term investors rather than speculative buyers.

“Rental yields have become an increasingly important consideration in residential investment decisions. With a steady influx of professionals, entrepreneurs, and business leaders relocating to Gurugram, premium homes that offer superior design, strategic connectivity, and lifestyle-driven amenities continue to witness strong leasing demand. This healthy balance between capital appreciation and rental performance reflects the market’s growing maturity and makes it far more resilient than in previous real estate cycles,” said Saurab Saharan, Group Managing Director, HCBS Developments Ltd.

Developers also point out that infrastructure investments continue to act as the biggest catalyst for residential value creation across Gurugram's emerging corridors.

"Every major infrastructure upgrade has expanded the city's growth boundaries and created new residential opportunities. As connectivity improves and commercial activity spreads across newer sectors, housing demand follows naturally. We believe Gurugram will continue to outperform because its growth is supported by genuine economic activity, expanding employment, and world-class urban infrastructure rather than speculative momentum," Arjun Gehlot, Director, Ambience Group, concluded.

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