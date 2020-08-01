Zuckerberg says Facebook-Jio deal will bring millions of small businesses to WhatsApp

Image Source : AP Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says deal with Jio will bring millions of small businesses on WhatsApp to do commerce.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said his company's deal with Reliance Jio will bring millions of small businesses on WhatsApp to do commerce. In a statement, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said, "A big part of the partnership that we have with Jio will be to wire up and get thousands of small businesses across India on-boarded onto WhatsApp, to do commerce there."

Further speaking on his business tie-up with Jio, Zuckerberg said he is excited about the opportunity and also shared that they plan to expand to other markets once the platform is proved in India.

According to Mint, Zuckerberg said, "Once we prove that out with Jio in India, we are planning on expanding it to more folds in India and to other countries as well."

Earlier in April, referring to the investment in Jio Platforms, Zuckerberg said the partnership "will be to wire up and get thousands of kiranas, small businesses across India, onboarded onto WhatsApp to do commerce there" and that the company is excited about the opportunity in India.

"And once we prove that out with Jio in India, we're planning on expanding it to more folks in India and to other countries as well. But there's no doubt that India is a huge opportunity," Zuckerberg emphasised.

