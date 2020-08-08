Image Source : ZOMATO Zomato to have 10-day 'period leave' for female employees

Zomato on Saturday said that it was introducing up to 10 days of 'period leaves' for women and transgender employees. Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal announced this in a blog post.

Millions of women face discrimination due to taboo and misconceptions surrounding menstruation. This even results in health issues as women are forced to stay out of the houses and use substandard materials to take care of menstrual hygiene.

"There shouldn't be any shame or stigma attached to applying for a period leave. You should feel free to tell people on internal groups, or emails that you are on your period leave for the day," said Goyal in his blog post.

Addressing male employees of Zomato, Goyal said that they should not feel incomfortable with "our female colleagues expressing that they are on their period leave"

"I know that menstrual cramps are very painful for a lot of women – and we have to support them through it if we want to build a truly collaborative culture at Zomato," he added.

(With PTI inputs)

Latest Business News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage