Zhong Shanshan, owner of largest Chinese beverage company, replaces Mukesh Ambani as Asia's richest person

Chinese billionaire businessman Zhong Shanshan has replaced India's Mukesh Ambani to become Asia's richest person. He has also eclipsed Chinese tech giants including Jack Ma in the list.

The net worth of Zhong, 66, surged USD 70.9 billion in 2020 to USD 77.8 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He is now the 11th richest person in the world.

Zhong founded Nongfu Spring, the largest beverage company in China. He is also the owner of Wantai -- one of the leading Chinese pharma company.

Nongfu Spring, the maker of bottled water, turned out to be one of Hong Kong's best listings and its shares have jumped 155 per cent since their debut, and the shares of the vaccine company have increased over 2,000 per cent. The stock market blockbuster of Nongfu's listing strengthened his position. His vaccine making firm is also involved in developing Covid-19 vaccines.

Mukesh Ambani, the owner of Reliance Industries, has a net worth of USD 76.9 billion. Globally, he is the 12th richest in the world now. His net worth has grown by USD 18.3 billion.

