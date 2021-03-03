YONO Super Saving Days: SBI offers upto 50% discount on hotel booking, air tickets

Image Source : SBIYONO.SBI YONO Super Saving Days: SBI offers upto 50% discount on hotel booking, flight booking

State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender has announced the launch of the second edition of its unique shopping carnival - ‘YONO Super Saving Days’. The four-day shopping carnival will commence on March 4. It will conclude on March 7.

The bank said that it will offer an exclusive range of discounts and cashback to the users of SBI’s banking and lifestyle platform, YONO.

SBI decided to launched the shopping carnival after a resounding success of its first edition from February 4 to 7.

"There has been a significant jump in traction and increase in the transaction volumes during the first edition," the bank said in a statement.

The second edition consists of best-in-class offers in the leading categories including Travel, Hospitality, Health, Apparels & Online shopping, the bank said.

To offer an ultimate shopping delight to its over 36 million users during this shopping festival, YONO has partnered with some of the top merchants including Amazon, Apollo 24I7, EaseMyTrip, OYO, Vedantu and Raymond.

In the March 2021 Edition of YONO Super Saving Days, customers can avail of upto 50% off on hotel booking, flight booking, Apparels, Health Categories, Extra 7.5% unlimited cashback on Amazon.

