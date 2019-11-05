Yes Bank shares close over 3 per cent higher after Rakesh Jhunjhunwala buys stake

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Yes Bank share price has risen

Shares of Yes Bank on Tuesday closed over 3 per cent higher after ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bought nearly 1.3 crore shares of the company for around Rs 87 crore through open market transactions. The scrip gained 3.40 per cent to close at Rs 68.35 on the BSE. During the day, it advanced 8.77 per cent to Rs 71.90. On the NSE, it climbed 3.25 per cent to close at Rs 68.30.

In terms of traded volume, 281.38 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 29 crore on the NSE during the day.

It was the top gainer among the 30-Sensex components.

According to bulk deal data available with the BSE, Jhunjhunwala purchased 1,29,50,000 shares of the private lender amounting to 0.5 per cent stake.

The shares were bought at an average price of Rs 67.1, taking the transaction value to Rs 86.89 crore, the data showed.

Shares of the lender, after plunging 15 per cent during the previous session on Monday, recovered most of its early losses and closed over 1 per cent lower after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 629.1 crore for the September quarter due to a spurt in bad loans.