Image Source : PTI Yes Bank tumbles 10 per cent as FPO shares list

Yes Bank on Monday tumbled nearly 10 per cent to its lowest trading permissible limit for the day after its follow-on public offer shares got listed.

The stock plunged 9.89 per cent to Rs 12.30 -- its lower circuit limit -- on the BSE. At the NSE, it tanked 9.89 per cent to its lowest trading permissible limit for the day of Rs 12.30.

"12,50,44,33,750 equity shares of Rs 2 each fully paid up securities of Yes Bank Limited are listed and admitted for trading on the Exchange with effect from Monday, July 27, 2020. These shares rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the company," according to a BSE notice issued on Friday.

Yes Bank's follow-on public offer to raise Rs 15,000 crore was subscribed 93 per cent on the final day of bidding.

The Follow-On Public Offer (FPO) subscription was 95 per cent after including the anchor investors' portion.

An issue is considered successful if it receives a minimum subscription of 90 per cent of its total size.

Yes Bank had fixed a price band of Rs 12-13 per share for the FPO, which opened for subscription on July 15.

Latest Business News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage