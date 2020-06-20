Image Source : PTI Yes Bank partners Affordplan to launch co-branded cashless healthcare card

Yes Bank has partnered with fintech startup Affordplan to launch a co-branded health card on Saturday to address healthcare needs. The co-branded healthcare card will enable families plan and manage their finances for their healthcare needs, Yes Bank said in a release.

In addition, Yes Bank's wallet has also been integrated on Affordplan Swasth to enable wallet QR scan for making payments to merchant partners empaneled on the app.

People will be able to get a goal-based savings projection chart for medical treatment based on treatment input, access healthcare services and treatments at a discounted price.

The co-branded card will have flexible recharges from Rs 100 up to a maximum balance of Rs 1 lakh.

The programme has an inbuilt rewards platform, which provides wellness related products and services in the form of rewards and incentives to customers. It is contactless and eliminates cash transactions for the safety of customers at hospitals and pharmacy stores, the bank said.

The partnership with Affordplan is a step towards enabling a connected but contactless healthcare payment system. As the country unlocks in phases, it becomes imperative to reimagine the possible and innovate to adapt to the new normal, said Anita Pai, Chief Operating Officer, Yes Bank.

Affordplan CEO Tejbir Singh said this is an initiative that has the power to become an agent of change to bring an equal opportunity for curative care to the marginalised and non-marginalised alike.

"COVID has already exposed the financial hardships that a family goes through in times of medical emergencies and hence, the need for such a product is strongly reinforced,” he said.

Latest Business News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage