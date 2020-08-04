Wockhardt to execute 'fill and finish' coronavirus vaccine manufacturing process in new pact with UK govt

Image Source : AP Wockhardt to execute fill and finish process of coronavirus vaccine whenever it is ready.

In a new deal signed with the UK government, Wockhardt will carry out 'fill and finish' stage of the manufacturing process of the coronavirus vaccine to ensure the supply of millions more doses of a vaccine whenever it is ready. The Mumbai-based global pharmaceutical and biotechnology company has entered into an 18-month agreement with the UK government to carry out the crucial "fill and finish" stage of the manufacturing process, which involves dispensing the manufactured vaccine substance into vials ready for it to be distributed.

Wockhardt to carry full and finish process of manufacturing COVID-19 vaccin: What we know

Wockhardt will provide these services for the UK government and producers of vaccines being developed around the world in large quantities.

We have secured additional capacity to manufacture millions of doses of multiple COVID-19 candidates, guaranteeing the supply of vaccines we need to protect people across the UK rapidly and in large numbers, the UK government said.

The fill and finish line is expected to start in September and will take place at CP Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Wockhardt, based in Wrexham, North Wales, which has the capacity to finish millions of coronavirus vaccine doses.

The pandemic of COVID-19 is a challenge for all and needs a concerted effort to overcome, said Dr Habil Khorakiwala, the Founder Chairman of Wockhardt.

We are proud to be collaborating with the UK government to make vaccines available and the arrangement brings in a huge sense of purpose and pride, it upholds our ongoing commitment to fight against such a pandemic of global human importance, the chairman added.

As a global organisation, we are focused and committed to assist in mitigating the worldwide impact of COVID-19, he said.

In UK, Wockhardt is one of the largest suppliers into the National Health Service (NHS) for over 20 years and has had a presence in Wrexham for over two decades, where it employs over 400 people at a 612,000 square feet high-tech manufacturing facility.

Securing this manufacturing capacity means that safe and effective vaccines, produced in Wales, will potentially be distributed rapidly to people across the UK, British government said.

The news follows the UK government securing early access to millions of vaccine doses from AstraZeneca for the under-trial University of Oxford vaccine, BioNTech/Pfizer alliance, Valneva and GSK/Sanofi as part of its strategy to build a portfolio of promising new vaccines against COVID-19.

ALSO READ | 3 coronavirus vaccines in final stage: Oxford vs Moderna vs BioNTech

ALSO READ | Russia all set to roll out world’s first coronavirus vaccine — All you need to know

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest Business News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage