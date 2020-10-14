Image Source : PTI/FILE Wholesale price inflation rises to 1.32% in September, against 0.16% in August

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation has risen to 1.32 per cent for September as compared to 0.16 per cent in August, data published by the government showed on Wednesday.

The wholesale price index based (WPI) inflation was in the negative territory for four straight months -- April (-) 1.57 per cent, May (-) 3.37 per cent, June (-) 1.81 per cent and July (-) 0.58 per cent.

Inflation in food articles during the month was at 8.17 per cent, as against 3.84 per cent in August, showed the data from the commerce and industry ministry.

Prices of cereals came down with a negative inflation print of 3.91 per cent during the month, while, cost of pulses went up by 12.53 per cent.

Vegetables as a category had inflation at a high level of 36.54 per cent in September, potato price skyrocketed by 107.63 per cent from a year-ago period. However, onions had deflation at 31.64 per cent.

In the manufactured products category, the inflation during the month rose to 1.61 per cent, from 1.27 per cent a month ago, the government data said.

(With PTI inputs)

