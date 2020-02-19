Welspun India CEO Dipali Goenka dances with employees. Video amazes internet

A joyful video of Welspun India CEO Dipali Goenka dancing with her employees is all over the internet. Social media users are showering praises on Goenka for a happy workplace environment.

The undated video surfacing on social media shows Goenka, who is CEO and Managing Director of Welspun India, dancing on the remixed version of the song Muqabla from the movie Street Dancer 3D. The employees too join her eventually. The employees also applaud Goenka at the end of the 45-second clip.

Among the first to praise the Welspun India CEO was Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises, who said such environment is the "way to create a happy culture" at work. The Welspun India CEO also retweeted Harsh Goenka's tweet and thanked him.

Rare to see a CEO dance and have fun in an office setting. That’s the way to create a happy culture @DipaliGoenka #welspun. pic.twitter.com/B6LAd2u3tr — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 18, 2020

Here's how Twitter users reacted to the video:

Wow! — Yatin Mota (@YatinMota) February 18, 2020

It's all about the healthy environment — Francis Joseph (Educator) (@Francis_Joseph) February 18, 2020

When You Have Already Exceeded March Targets.... https://t.co/iPlPfQIvBR — Pankaj Thapliyal (@PankajT04765688) February 19, 2020