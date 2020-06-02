Rs 99 deducted, Vodafone-Idea customers lodge complain on Twitter

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Vodafone-Idea customers lodge complain on Twitter over Rs 99 deduction.

Vodafone customers on Tuesday complained over an unexplained deduction of Rs 99 from their prepared accounts. Several Vodafone customers reported deduction of an amount of Rs 99 after which many of them took to Twitter to raise the matter. Vodafone users shared screenshots of messages on Twitter which they received from the telecom operator informing them about the deduction. The message reads, "Dear customer, this is to inform you that a rental amount of Rs 99 has been deducted towards International Roaming rental for 30 days."

@VodafoneIN

Pack of rs 99 stating international roaming rental has been deducted from my account while I had not requested this service. Please rectify this issue ASAP pic.twitter.com/EnFpCuFgOj — SANJAY K GANDHI (@SANJAYKGANDHI1) June 2, 2020

Now stealing money by charging International Roaming chargers of "Rs 99" I have no travel history. Further no complain lines are working to address the issue. pic.twitter.com/bPRu3bb3LF — Vakar Ahmad (@VakarAhmad9) June 2, 2020

Dear Friends

Koi hame batayega ki ye jo Message aaya hai aur 99 Rs Minus ho gaya hai Iska kya matter hai,👇👇

Dear Customer, this is to inform you that a rental amount of Rs.99 has been deducted towards International Roaming rental for 30 days. pic.twitter.com/swygK7DZvr — Shadab Khan (@00Shadab) June 2, 2020

I received SMS from Vodafone, starting a rental amount of Rs 99 has been deducted towards International Roaming rental for 30 days. And i have been charged 99/-

now i am going to port my no. from Vodafone to other network. @VodafoneIN @VodafoneGroup @PMOIndia — Aayush Poddar (@Aayushp93) June 2, 2020

Prepaid customers are receiving

this message and balance is getting

deducted from their account.



Dear Customer, this is to inform you

that a rental amount of Rs.99 has been

deducted towards International… https://t.co/vUcPzRrwdn — magiccollection (@magiccollectio4) June 2, 2020

After the telecom company was apprised about the matter, it issued an apology to one of its customers who raised the matter on Twitter. Replying to an anonymous user, Vodafone said, "Hi Sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused to you. We have escalated your issue to our team and shall get this sorted at the earliest. Please allow us some time."

Image Source : TWITTER GRAB Vodafone issues an apology to one of its customers who complained about Rs 99 deduction.

While in another reply to a random user, Vodafone said, "Hi! We apologize the inconvenience caused. Due to a technical error, Rs 99 has been erroneously charged on your prepaid number. We are crediting the amount to your account. We solicit your cooperation. Stay Home and Stay Safe!"

ALSO READ | Wipro anticipates lower gross margins in short-term amid COVID-19 pandemic

ALSO READ | India's drug regulator grants Gilead Sciences marketing authorisation for remdesivir

Latest Business News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage