Rs 99 deducted, Vodafone-Idea customers lodge complain on Twitter

Vodafone customers on Tuesday complained over an unexplained deduction of Rs 99 from their prepared accounts. Several Vodafone customers reported deduction of an amount of Rs 99 after which many of them took to Twitter to raise the matter.

New Delhi Updated on: June 02, 2020 15:11 IST
Vodafone-Idea customers lodge complain on Twitter over Rs 99 deduction.

Vodafone customers on Tuesday complained over an unexplained deduction of Rs 99 from their prepared accounts. Several Vodafone customers reported deduction of an amount of Rs 99 after which many of them took to Twitter to raise the matter. Vodafone users shared screenshots of messages on Twitter which they received from the telecom operator informing them about the deduction. The message reads, "Dear customer, this is to inform you that a rental amount of Rs 99 has been deducted towards International Roaming rental for 30 days."

After the telecom company was apprised about the matter, it issued an apology to one of its customers who raised the matter on Twitter. Replying to an anonymous user, Vodafone said, "Hi Sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused to you. We have escalated your issue to our team and shall get this sorted at the earliest. Please allow us some time."

Vodafone issues an apology to one of its customers who complained about Rs 99 deduction.

While in another reply to a random user, Vodafone said, "Hi! We apologize the inconvenience caused. Due to a technical error, Rs 99 has been erroneously charged on your prepaid number. We are crediting the amount to your account. We solicit your cooperation. Stay Home and Stay Safe!"

