Kumar Mangalam Birla steps down as non-executive chairman of Vodafone-Idea, Himanshu Kapania to replace him

Vodafone Idea board has elected non-executive director Himanshu Kapania as non-executive chairman after Kumar Mangalam Birla stepped down from the said posts on Wednesday, the company said.

The company in a release informed that The Board of Directors of Vodafone Idea Limited, at its meeting held on Wednesday, accepted the request of Kumar Mangalam Birla to step down as Non-Executive Director and Non-Executive Chairman of the Board with effect from close of business hours on August 4, 2021.

Consequently, the Board has unanimously elected Himanshu Kapania, currently a Non-Executive Director, as the Non-Executive Chairman. Kapania, a nominee of the Aditya Birla Group, is a telecom industry veteran with 25 years of experience. This includes significant board experience in telecom companies globally.

Kapania has also served on the Global GSMA Board for two years and was also the Chairman of the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) for two years. He is presently the Chairman of the FICCI Council on Telecom, Electronics and Digital Economy.

Further, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board has appointed Sushil Agarwal, a nominee of Aditya Birla Group, as an Additional Director (Non–Executive and Non-Independent) with effect from August 4, 2021. Sushil Agarwal is not related to any other Director of the Company and is not debarred from holding the office of Director by virtue of any SEBI order or any other authority.

